Tucson police investigate fatal crash Wednesday morning

Officers are currently investigating a fatal crash, officials said.
The crash involved two cars at the intersection of West Silverlake Road and Interstate 10, near West 29th Street, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. Officers were dispatched to the area about 4:45 a.m.
The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene, Dugan said. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There were no passengers in either of the cars.
The intersection and the northbound frontage road are closed, Dugan said. Drivers should avoid the area.
No further details were immediately available.
