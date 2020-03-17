Tucson police investigate fatal stabbing in midtown

Officers are investigating a deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson, officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4100 block of East Fairmount Street, north of East Speedway and east of North Alvernon Way, said Frank Magos, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

Officers found a man in his 60's with stab wounds and rendered aid until Tucson Fire personnel arrived. Firefighters transported the man to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Magos said.

Officers have detained the suspect, a man in his 30's, Magos said. The suspect lived with the victim and is believed to be his son-in-law.

No other information was available.

