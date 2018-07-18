Tucson police are currently investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of South Alvernon Way.
Southbound Alvernon is currently shut down from East 22nd Street to East 29th Street, police said.
Drivers should avoid the area.
No further information has been released.
.@OpsMidtown is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of S Alvernon Way. Southbound Alvernon traffic is shut-down from 22nd St to 29th St. Please use alternate route and avoid the area as traffic will be delayed. pic.twitter.com/5jeyV80MzG— Ofc. Ray Smith (@TpdRay) July 18, 2018