Tucson police are currently investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of South Alvernon Way.

Southbound Alvernon is currently shut down from East 22nd Street to East 29th Street, police said. 

Drivers should avoid the area.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott