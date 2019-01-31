Officials are investigating after the third fire in 15 days broke out in an abandoned building on Tucson's south side, officials say.
Tucson Fire Department crews responded at 7:52 a.m. to the building near East 29th Street and Swan Road Thursday morning after reports of a fire. Crews had the blaze contained in four minutes, according to Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokesperson.
The contents inside the building caught fire rather than the structure itself, Nolte said.
No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.
However the first fire, on Jan 16, resulted in the death of 66-year-old Larfayette Cotton, who appeared to be sleeping in the abandoned building, according to the Tucson Police Department.
The investigation into the causes of the Jan. 16 fire is ongoing, but little information is available. There are plenty of transients coming and going out of the building, according to Ray Smith, a Tucson Police Department spokesperson.
No one was injured in the second fire, on Jan. 21, as no one was inside the building.
The building used to be a Department of Economic Security building, but has been abandoned for some time.