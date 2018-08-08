Buy Now

Tucson Police Department investigators at the scene where a body was found in a wash in the 1700 block of North Frances Boulevard near the intersection of East Pima Street and North Rosemont on Aug. 8, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are currently investigating a woman's body that was found in a midtown wash. 

According to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan, police responded to the 1700 block of North Frances Boulevard, near North Rosemont Boulevard and East Pima Street, around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

From initial investigations, the body showed no obvious signs of trauma, which led detectives to believe that foul play was not involved, Dugan said.

According to Dugan, the woman was estimated to be in her 30s. 

No further details have been released, but the investigation is ongoing. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott