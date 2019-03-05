Tucson police are investigating an "apparent murder-suicide" in a home on the city's north side, authorities said Tuesday.
A man went to visit a couple at their home in the 1000 block of East Hedrick Drive, and found both dead inside the home, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman. The couple's friend then called police before 3 p.m.
The house is located in a residential neighborhood south of East Fort Lowell Road and east of North First Avenue.
The couple were boyfriend and girlfriend, Dugan said. Their identities are being withheld, pending notification of their relatives.
In a preliminary investigation, it appears the man shot his girlfriend and then shot himself, said Dugan. The deceased are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.
Investigators found several firearms inside the home, said Officer Frank Magos.
Police are asking that anyone with information call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster hotline.