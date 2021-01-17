Tucson police investigating fatal crash involving SunTran bus in midtown Tucson

Tucson police are investigating a fatal crash in midtown Tucson that involved a SunTran bus and a truck.
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Pima Street, north of Speedway, is closed between Mountain View Avenue and Nancy Rose Boulevard, just east of Swan Road.
The crash occurred in front of a Tucson Fire Department Station.
No other information was available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports