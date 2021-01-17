 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police investigating fatal crash involving SunTran bus in midtown Tucson
top story

Tucson police investigating fatal crash involving SunTran bus in midtown Tucson

Pima Street is closed just east of Swan Road as Tucson police investigate a fatal crash involving a SunTran bus and a truck. 

 Stephanie Casanova

Tucson police are investigating a fatal crash in midtown Tucson that involved a SunTran bus and a truck. 

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Pima Street, north of Speedway, is closed between Mountain View Avenue and Nancy Rose Boulevard, just east of Swan Road. 

The crash occurred in front of a Tucson Fire Department Station. 

No other information was available. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Cookie Drop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News