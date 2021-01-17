Tucson police investigating fatal crash involving SunTran bus in midtown Tucson

Tucson police are investigating a fatal crash in midtown Tucson that involved a SunTran bus and a truck.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Pima Street, north of Speedway, is closed between Mountain View Avenue and Nancy Rose Boulevard, just east of Swan Road.

The crash occurred in front of a Tucson Fire Department Station.

No other information was available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

