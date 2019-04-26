Tucson police detectives are investigating a homicide after a man's body was discovered by a passerby at the Pantano Wash Thursday afternoon, police say.
At about 4 p.m., a woman was walking her dog when she reported the man was down in the wash, east of South Prudence Road.
Detectives found obvious signs of trauma on his body, a police news release said. He has not been identified as of Friday afternoon.
The man is believed to be in his mid-50s to mid-60s with a thin, gray beard and goatee. He was wearing a pink and blue short-sleeve plaid shirt with dark dress pants and brown shoes, police said.
No further information has been released. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.