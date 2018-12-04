A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when hit by a vehicle Tuesday night, authorities said.
Officers have shut down eastbound River Road at Craycroft Road due to the collision.
Motorists should avoid the area.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
