lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when hit by a vehicle Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers have shut down eastbound River Road at Craycroft Road due to the collision. 

Motorists should avoid the area.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1