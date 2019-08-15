lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Police detectives are investigating a suspicious death after remains of a man were found on a ranch on Tucson's south side Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 12900 block of South Old Nogales Highway when an employee reported the remains found on an undeveloped area of the ranch. 

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the remains belonged a man, Tucson police said.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.