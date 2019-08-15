Police detectives are investigating a suspicious death after remains of a man were found on a ranch on Tucson's south side Wednesday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 12900 block of South Old Nogales Highway when an employee reported the remains found on an undeveloped area of the ranch.
The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the remains belonged a man, Tucson police said.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.