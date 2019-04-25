Tucson police detectives are investigating a suspicious death near 7600 East Broadway Boulevard, an official said.
The body was found Thursday afternoon near Pantano Wash, east of South Prudence Road.
No further information has been released.
Tucson police detectives are investigating a suspicious death near 7600 East Broadway Boulevard, an official said.
The body was found Thursday afternoon near Pantano Wash, east of South Prudence Road.
No further information has been released.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1