Tucson Police Department

Tucson police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday, authorities said.

Initially, officers were at a home where a man had barricaded himself from police on Tucson's south side.

The man fired multiple gunshots inside the home in the 6100 block of S. Earp Wash Ln. but the reason why was unknown, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman.

Hostage negotiators were on scene with SWAT officers and mental health personnel trying to get the man to come out peacefully, Dugan said.

Sometime later, officers were involved in a shooting at the home. Dugan said that no officers were injured.

The man's status was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1