One man was killed and another was injured after gunfire was exchanged on Tucson's south side, officials say.
About 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tucson police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 6200 S. Campbell Ave., near East Bilby Road, after receiving multiple reports of shots being heard.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and began to render aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Officers soon found a second man thought to be involved in the incident while conducting a traffic stop near East Ajo Way and South Kino Parkway. The man was being driven by friends to the hospital, Dugan said.
The man, estimated to be in his early 30s, had multiple gunshot wounds and remains in the hospital. His injuries are considered serious, but non-life threatening, Dugan said.
At least one of the men involved has gang affiliations, Dugan said.
Detectives determined that the two men knew each other. An argument took place, which then turned physical. During the fight, both men pulled out guns and gunfire was exchanged, Dugan said.
It's currently unknown if anyone else was involved.
No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.