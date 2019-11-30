A man in his early 50s died Saturday morning after he was struck by a pickup truck in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police responded to the 200 block of East Congress Street around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian who stumbled and fell into the street. A short time later, a pickup truck ran over the man. The incident occurred shortly after the downtown bars closed for the night, Tucson police said.
The driver did not stop and fled westbound on Congress Street. Tucson police and firefighters treated the man at the scene, but he was pronounced deceased, police said. The truck was described as a late 90s or early 2000s model Chevrolet "single-cab" pickup truck with a chrome tool box in back.
Police ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. Information can be provided anonymously.