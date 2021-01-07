Tucson police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting

Tucson police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man inside a home on Dec. 23.
Richard Junior Miller, 39, was arrested by officers on Tuesday, Jan. 5. He has been charged in the slaying of Jeffrey Ray Hunter, 55.
Miller was booked into jail on suspicions of second degree murder.
Just after midnight Dec. 23, officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of W. Blacklidge Drive, near West Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue, for a shooting.
Inside the home officers found Hunter with gunshot trauma. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died several hours after arrival.
Detectives learned that Hunter was visiting a friend at the home when a argument occurred. Shortly after the argument, gunfire was heard.