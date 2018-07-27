Niger Noriega, 22, is said to be connected to a homicide in June.

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing last month near West Fort Lowell Road, officials say.

Niger Noriega, 22, was in the Pima County jail on unrelated charges when suspicion of second-degree murder was added to his charges in connection with the killing of Leroy Perez Calvillo, 51, Tucson police said in a news release Friday.

On June 16, Calvillo was found by police in the 200 block of West Delano Street with multiple tab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but died a short time later.

Police are still asking that anyone with information about the case call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott