Tucson police: Man, 38, dies from injuries suffered in crash Nov. 11
A 38-year-old man who was injured in a vehicle crash on the east side Nov. 11 has died, Tucson police said Thursday.

Philip Matthew Caputo died Dec. 2 from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of East Vicksburg Street, near East Broadway and South Harrison Road.

Police said Caputo was traveling east in a 2012 Nissan Altima on Vicksburg when the car struck the back of a parked tow truck. Caputo was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with serious injuries.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said.

