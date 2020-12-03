Tucson police: Man, 38, dies from injuries suffered in crash Nov. 11

A 38-year-old man who was injured in a vehicle crash on the east side Nov. 11 has died, Tucson police said Thursday.
Philip Matthew Caputo died Dec. 2 from injuries suffered in the crash, which happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of East Vicksburg Street, near East Broadway and South Harrison Road.
Police said Caputo was traveling east in a 2012 Nissan Altima on Vicksburg when the car struck the back of a parked tow truck. Caputo was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with serious injuries.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.