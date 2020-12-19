Tucson police: Man, 40, apparently kills young boy, then himself

Authorities say a man apparently shot a young boy to death before taking his own life in a Tucson home on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, Tucson police officers responded to check welfare at a home in the 10000 block of East Palmetto Pointe Trail, near Houghton and Drexel roads.

When officers received no response from residents inside, Tucson SWAT officers assisted in entering the home once a warrant was obtained.

They found Phillip Emmanuel Foye, 40, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a young boy also declared dead from a gunshot wound.

“Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe Phillip Foye was the only adult in the home armed with a firearm,” police said.

A woman, who also lives at the home, was not inside when the incident occurred, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

