Tucson police: Man, 67, struck by car dies from his injuries

A 67-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained Jan. 25 when he was struck by a car, Tucson police said.
Jesus Felipe Grajeda died Thursday at Banner-University Medical Center.
Grajeda was crossing the street in the 100 block West Valencia Road at about 9 p.m. Jan. 25 when he was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo that was headed west.
He was not crossing in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at the time, police said in a news release.
The driver of the Aveo remained at the scene and was determined not to be impaired at the time of the accident, police said.
No citations or charges were issued at the time.
The is the fourth pedestrian fatal on Tucson streets this year, compared to three at this time last year, Tucson police said.