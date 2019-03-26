A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on Grant Road between Columbus Boulevard and Alvernon Way Tuesday afternoon.
It appears the man was jaywalking southbound on Grant Road when hit by a westbound vehicle, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Officers responded to the collision shortly after 4 p.m.
The driver is cooperating with the investigation, Dugan said, adding that impairments don't appear to be factors in the incident.
Traffic detectives have shut down westbound Grant from Columbus to Alvernon for the next two to three hours.
No further information has been released.