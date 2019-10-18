A man was arrested after he carjacked a truck on Tucson's south side Wednesday and then drove it to midtown where he damaged six other vehicles, police said.
Cesar Hildago, 18, crashed the stolen truck near Grant Road and Stone Avenue, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Hildago tried to leave the scene of the crash on foot, but he was apprehended by Pima Community College Police from the nearby Downtown Campus, Dugan said.
Hildago is facing multiple felony charges, including criminal damage, armed robbery, aggravated assault and auto theft.
No serious injuries were reported, but Hildago did use a “metal object” during the carjacking, Dugan said.
He is currently being held at Pima County jail on a $50,000 bond.