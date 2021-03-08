Tucson police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of woman and carjacking

A 34-year-old man sought by Tucson police in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a motel and a later carjacking has been arrested.

Bruce Fairbanks Spring was arrested Monday afternoon by authorities in Globe after a short pursuit, Tucson police said in a news release Monday. He was booked into jail to await his return to Tucson.

Tucson police officers were called to the Terrace Motel, 631 W. Miracle Mile, early Sunday, March 7, for a report of a stabbing.

At the motel, officers located a woman with numerous lacerations and stab wounds. She was given first aid at the scene and taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified her as Nicole Collins, 21.

While police were investigating the stabbing, a carjacking was reported south of the motel. Police have determined that Spring committed the carjacking, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911.