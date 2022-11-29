 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson police: Man dead after being struck by vehicle last week

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle last week on Tucson’s northwest side.

On Nov. 24, Tucson police and fire department medics responded to the 4400 block of North First Avenue, near East Wetmore Road, after receiving reports about a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, Austin Dean Henderson, 44, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives believe Henderson was crossing First Avenue in a northwest direction while pushing a shopping cart when he was struck by a 2006 Dodge Charger that was traveling north, police said. Henderson was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that he was not impaired.

People are also reading…

Henderson died Tuesday, police said.

Crossing in the middle of the block by Henderson is the major contributing factor for the collision, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Weapons amnesty: French urged to handover undeclared guns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News