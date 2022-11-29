Tucson police: Man dead after being struck by vehicle last week

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle last week on Tucson’s northwest side.

On Nov. 24, Tucson police and fire department medics responded to the 4400 block of North First Avenue, near East Wetmore Road, after receiving reports about a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, Austin Dean Henderson, 44, was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives believe Henderson was crossing First Avenue in a northwest direction while pushing a shopping cart when he was struck by a 2006 Dodge Charger that was traveling north, police said. Henderson was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that he was not impaired.

Henderson died Tuesday, police said.

Crossing in the middle of the block by Henderson is the major contributing factor for the collision, police said.