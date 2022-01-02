Tucson police: Man dies after being hit by 2 cars

A man crossing the street Friday evening died after Tucson police say he was struck by two cars.

Neither drove stopped.

Manfred G. Rivas, 49, was first hit about 6 p.m. Friday as he crossed North Stone Avenue near West Fort Lowell Road. The driver of the white vehicle that struck Rivas fled, police said.

Moments later as Rivas was lying in the street injured, he was stuck by a second vehicle. That driver also fled.

Rivas died at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Rivas' death marked the 87th traffic fatality in Tucson in 2021.