A man was killed after he was struck by a truck Saturday night in midtown Tucson, police said.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers drove by a man on the roadway near East Grant Road and North Columbus Boulevard, police said in a press release.
Police learned that a 1999 Ford Pickup Truck was traveling eastbound on Grand near Columbus when the pedestrian crossed in front of the pickup truck, the release said.
Police say the man was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The man was transported to the hospital but died shortly after arrival.
No citations or arrests were made, police said.