Tucson police: Man dies after vehicle strikes stopped car, dump truck
Tucson police: Man dies after vehicle strikes stopped car, dump truck

This is the 86th traffic fatality this year in Tucson, compared to 76 at this time last year

Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 25-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Interstate 10, Tucson police said.

Victor Ortega Brito died at Banner-University Medical Center shortly after the crash, which occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on North Freeway Road and West Speedway.

Police said Brito was driving south on the freeway access road when for unknown reasons his vehicle, a 1996 Nissan Maxima, struck a 2018 Subaru Impreza that was stopped at the light at Speedway. Brito's vehicle then swerved into the left turn lane and struck the back of a dump truck that was also stopped at the light.

Speed does appear to be a contributing factor, Tucson police said. The drivers of the Subaru and dump truck showed no signs of impairment, police said.

No charges or citations have been issued, police said.

This is the 86th traffic fatality this year in Tucson, compared to 76 at this time last year. Twenty-nine of this year's fatalities have been in vehicle crashes, police said.

