Tucson police: Man dies days after midtown hit-and-run crash
editor's pick top story

Tucson police: Man dies days after midtown hit-and-run crash

crime scene
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A 45-year-old man has died days after he was struck in a crosswalk, and the driver of the car investigators say fled after the crash has been arrested, Tucson police said.

Emiliano Baldenegro was walking in the HAWK crosswalk on North Alvernon Way near East Grant Road about 8 p.m. Aug. 3, when police say he was hit by a car.

Baldenegro was taken to a hospital and died Aug. 8.

The driver of a Nissan Sentra that struck Baldenegro fled after the crash, police said.

Officers found the car abandoned near the crash.

The driver, Valerie Louise West, 63, returned to the scene soon after the crash, police said.

She was booked into Pima County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, a felony, police said.

Baldenegro's death marks the 53rd traffic fatality, and 15th pedestrian fatality so far this year in Tucson, according to police.

