Tucson police: Man dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash

A man who was injured last week when he crashed his motorcycle has died, the Tucson Police Department said Friday.
William Dale Reynolds, 56, was not wearing a helmet when he lost control of his motorcycle June 13 around 5:30 p.m. near the eastbound on-ramp to East Golf Links Road from Aviation Highway.
He died three days later, Tucson police said.
A DUI officer determined alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision, the department said in a news release Friday.
A female passenger who was not wearing a helmet was taken to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" said the news release, which did not identify the woman or her current condition.
