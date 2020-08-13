Tucson police: Man dies in crash on Grant Road

A man died in a two-vehicle crash on Grant Road near Oracle Road Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to West Grant Road at North 15th Avenue, just west of North Oracle Road around 1 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a serious-injury collision, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

David L. Doyle, 35, who was the only person in his car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two passengers and driver of the other vehicle were transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Doyle was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 east on Grant Road getting ready to either turn north onto 15th Avenue or make a U-turn, police said. As he was turning, a 2006 Hyundai Sonata going west on Grant Road struck the passenger side of Doyle's vehicle, pushing the car into a large power pole, police said.

A DUI officer went to the hospital and determined the driver of the Hyundai was not impaired when the crash happened. Police believe excessive speed and failure to yield when making the left turn may have been factors in the crash.

Tucson police continue to investigate the crash and no citations have been issued.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.