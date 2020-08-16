You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police: Man dies in shooting at east side apartments
top story

Tucson police: Man dies in shooting at east side apartments

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was fatally shot Saturday on Tucson's east side, officials said. 

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim just before noon Saturday, at an apartment complex at 8665 E. Speedway Boulevard, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday. 

Police found  Robert C. Detwiler, 33, in the courtyard with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Detwiler was transported to Banner University Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving, police said. 

Detwiler confronted a man about a previous incident and the two started fighting, police said. The suspect — who is at large — shot Detwiler and ran from the scene. 

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.  

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News