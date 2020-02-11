Tucson police: Man dies weeks after crash on city's east side

A man has died weeks after a two-vehicle crash on Tucson's east side, police said Tuesday.

Antonio Calve, 69, was in a Jan. 12 crash on South Kolb Road and East 22nd Street. He died at a hospital Saturday, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

In the late-morning crash, Calve was in a Toyota minivan that collided with a Toyota Camry while turning left from 22nd Street onto Kolb. Police say the Camry driver was cited for speeding.

The wreck remains under investigation, police say.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

