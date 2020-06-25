Tucson police: Man facing murder charge in hit-and-run death of motorist

A 26-year-old driver is facing a second-degree murder charge, accused of being impaired when he killed another motorist in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday.
Jeremy J. Sims, was booked into the Pima County jail on June 24 following a 3 a.m accident on South Wilmot Road at East 19th Street, the Tucson Police Department said.
TPD said Sims was driving a Honda Prelude south on Wilmot when he rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra that had slowed to turn right onto East 19th Street.
The driver of the Hyundai, Fedyst Fomeche, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Sims ran from the accident scene and was later found at his home.
Investigators determined that "speed and impairment" were factors in the crash, police said.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges could be sought.
