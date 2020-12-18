Tucson police: Man fatally shot during domestic fight with his spouse

A man was shot and killed in a domestic violence incident involving his spouse, Tucson police said.
Christopher Michael Albert Prince, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, a home in the 6900 block of South Avenida del Abrazo on Wednesday afternoon.
A second man was inside the house at the time of the shooting and was detained by police. He was described as being Prince's spouse.
Detectives determined that no charges should be brought at this time pending further investigation and review by county prosecutors.
Police said officers were sent to the home on Tucson's east side for a report of a domestic dispute involving a gun.
Detectives determined that Prince had gone to the residence to retrieve personal property from his spouse when an argument began. As the argument escalated, police said Prince got a large knife. His spouse, police said, retrieved a handgun and when the argument turned physical, gunshots were fired and Prince was struck.
Police officers and fire personnel performed first aid on Prince, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.