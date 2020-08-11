Tucson police: Man fatally shot neighbor, injured friends in parking dispute

A man fatally shot his neighbor and injured his neighbor’s friends in a parking dispute on Tucson’s south side Monday, police said.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, a woman called 911 to report her fiance, Marco Orantez, 28, had been shot outside his home, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

She said she was taking Orantez to Banner University Medical Center and that there were other victims still at the house where the incident happened, in the 1600 block of West Ajo Way.

Orantez was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A second gunshot victim arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital and was transferred to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A third victim was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two of the four men who were outside the home where the shooting happened told police they were working on a car in front of Orantez’s home when Luis tapia Jr., Orantez’s neighbor, got upset about where his friends parked their car.

The men started arguing and Tapia got a gun from his home and started shooting, police said.