Tucson police: Man found dead in apartment where neighbors complained of foul smell for weeks

A woman was arrested on Tucson's north side Sunday after officers found a dead man in her apartment, officials said.

When officers and Tucson Fire Department officials entered the apartment they found the deceased man with obvious signs of trauma, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. Mishelle Halstead, 40, the victim's roommate, who was in the apartment, was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail.

An employee of the apartment complex, at 2550 N. Dodge Blvd. between East Grant Road and East Glenn Street, told Tucson Police Department officers they had received complaints of a foul smell coming from the apartment for several weeks. Residents had been notified of the smell, the employee told police.

The employee said he smelled the odor coming from the apartment again Sunday morning, talked to Halstead then called 911, the department said.

Halstead will face charges of second-degree murder, domestic violence and abandonment or concealment of a dead body, the department said.

The department did not identify the victim.

Tucson police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

