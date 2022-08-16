 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle

  • Updated
Tucson Police code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man early Tuesday on the north side.

Police officers were sent to a reported shooting just before 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street, near North Oracle and West Grant roads. There, they found Andrew Jamal Hodge with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle

Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later determined that this was not a random shooting and that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.

