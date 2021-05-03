 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Man found shot in roadway
alert top story

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday evening in the 1100 block of East Waverly Street.

Police officers responded to a shooting report at Waverly and North Freemont Avenue, near East Grant Road and North Campbell Avenue, and found the victim with gunshot wounds in the street with a resident rendering first aid to him. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

The man was identified as David Scott Anderson.

Tucson police detectives determined Anderson had been walking in the area of Freemont and Waverly. A short time later a gunshot was heard and Anderson was found in the roadway. Detectives are continuing the investigation and are seeking additional witnesses.

Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

