Tucson police: Man killed in motorcycle crash in midtown, woman arrested for DUI

A woman who police say was impaired was arrested in connection with a crash in midtown that killed a motorcyclist Friday night, police said.

Karen Burgan, 55, faces DUI and aggravated assault charges in connection with the crash that killed Cory Troutman, 36, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Troutman was riding his 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on East 22nd Street around 8:30 p.m. when police say a 2009 Toyota Scion traveling east made a left turn onto South Swan Road in front of the motorcyclist and the two collided.

Troutman was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he died the next morning.

Burgan was booked into Pima County jail and may face additional charges, police said.

