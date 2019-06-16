A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a struggle with officers investigating a reported burglary, officials said.
The incident started about 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Calle Vida Nueva, near West Drexel Road and South 12th Avenue, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman
A car filled with several people fled the area as officers arrived. Occupants matched the description of people involved in the burglary, police say.
Police stopped the car at West Drexel Road and South Mako Drive.
The driver pulled over and remained in the car, but at least three passengers ran away. Officers chased them and a passer-by said they ran into a nearby apartment complex.
When officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 5600 block of South 12th Avenue, several people were outside.
Several people were arrested near an apartment after fighting with officers, Dugan said.
Officers were allowed to search the apartment and there was another fight between a man inside and police.
An officer fired during the fight, striking the man.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say they discovered the man was armed with a handgun during the confrontation, though it is unclear Sunday whether he drew the weapon before being shot, Dugan said.
The shooting is still being investigated.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.