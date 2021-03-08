Tucson police: Man sought in fatal stabbing of woman, 21, and carjacking

A 34-year-old man is being sought by Tucson police in connection with the stabbing death of a woman at a motel and a later carjacking.

Bruce Fairbanks Spring was last seen in the area of North Oracle Road and West Miracle Mile early Sunday, police said.

He is believed to be driving a four-door 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Arizona license plate No. BGC9421. Spring is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has tattoos on both arms including a spider web on his left elbow.

Police officers were called to the Terrace Motel, 631 W. Miracle Mile, early Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

At the motel, officers located a woman with numerous lacerations and stab wounds. She was given first aid at the scene and taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified her as Nicole Collins, 21.

While police were investigating the stabbing, a carjacking was reported south of the motel. Police have determined that Spring committed the carjacking, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911.