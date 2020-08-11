Tucson police: Man standing in street struck, killed by pickup truck

A 33-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck on the south side early Tuesday, police said.
Officers were sent to the intersection of West Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue just before 4 a.m. for a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
Tucson Fire personnel were already on scene administering first aid, but the pedestrian, Sidney Garcia, was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release.
Witnesses told detectives that Garcia was acting erratically at nearby businesses and appeared to be under the influence, police said.
Garcia was seen walking into the eastbound travel lanes on Valencia near 12th, police said. As he was standing in the road about 170 feet west of a crosswalk, Garcia was struck by a 2000 Dodge Ram 3500. The pickup's driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI unit officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
