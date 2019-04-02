A man was struck and killed by a car early Tuesday, officials say.
The man, said to be in his 20s, was crossing Speedway in the area of North Rosemont Boulevard and North Santa Rosa. He was not in a crosswalk, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, Dugan said.
Westbound Speedway from Rosemont to Santa Rosa was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.
No further information has been released.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Westbound Speedway from Rosemont to Santa Rosa will be closed for the next few hours while detectives investigate a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ergKx2bIBP— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) April 2, 2019