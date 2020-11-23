Tucson police: Man struck and killed crossing Golf Links

A 51-year-old man died Saturday night after he was struck by a car, Tucson police say.
Ascencion R. Morales was not in a crosswalk about 6 p.m. Saturday when he was crossing East Golf Links Road near South Kold Road and was struck by a westbound 2005 Toyota Corolla, Sgt. Richard Gradillas said in a Tucson Police Department news release.
The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Neither speed now impairment was a factor in the crash, police say.
Morales was walking or standing in the westbound lane of travel when he was struck, investigators determined, according to police.
Police say there have been 80 crashes in the city this year involving pedestrians, 14 more incidents than 2019.
