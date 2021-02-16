Tucson police: Man struck, killed by car on Ajo Way

A man trying to cross West Ajo Way on Sunday night was struck and killed by a car, Tucson police.

The pedestrian was identified as Michael Bernard Ortiz, 58.

Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 1100 block fo West Ajo Way, just west of Interstate 19, for a pedestrian who had been struck. Despite medical attention from fire personnel the man was declared dead at the scene.

Traffic detectives determined Ortiz was attempting to cross Ajo Way when he was struck by a 2013 Subaru BRZ that was headed east. The driver stayed and the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Ortiz, was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck, police said. He was crossing the street in the middle of the block, police said.

No citations or charges have been issued at this time.