 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police: Motorcyclist, 30, dies in east-side crash
top story

Tucson police: Motorcyclist, 30, dies in east-side crash

Randy S. Pence died at the scene of the 10 p.m. wreck on South Wilmot Road near East Eli Drive

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 30-year-old man died in an east-side motorcycle crash on Tuesday night, the Tucson Police Department said.

Randy S. Pence died at the scene of the 10 p.m. wreck on South Wilmot Road near East Eli Drive, a few streets north of East 22nd Street.

Pence, who was wearing a helmet, was northbound on Wilmot in the middle lane on his 2007 Triumph when a southbound, 2007 BMW was turning left onto Eli, TPD said.

Witnesses and roadway evidence indicate the deceased motorcyclist "was traveling at excessive speeds" before the crash, police said.

The BMW driver was not impaired at the time, TPD said.

Investigation continues and no charges have been filed.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Processing general election ballots in Pima County continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News