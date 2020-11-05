Tucson police: Motorcyclist, 30, dies in east-side crash

A 30-year-old man died in an east-side motorcycle crash on Tuesday night, the Tucson Police Department said.
Randy S. Pence died at the scene of the 10 p.m. wreck on South Wilmot Road near East Eli Drive, a few streets north of East 22nd Street.
Pence, who was wearing a helmet, was northbound on Wilmot in the middle lane on his 2007 Triumph when a southbound, 2007 BMW was turning left onto Eli, TPD said.
Witnesses and roadway evidence indicate the deceased motorcyclist "was traveling at excessive speeds" before the crash, police said.
The BMW driver was not impaired at the time, TPD said.
Investigation continues and no charges have been filed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.