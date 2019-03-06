A motorcyclist died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a crash on North Wilmot Road earlier in the day.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle near Wilmot and North El Dorado Place, according to Tucson police.
The name of the motorcyclist was not released, but Tucson Police Department spokesman Officer Ray Smith said he was a man in his mid-30s.
Police say north and southbound Wilmot is closed from Speedway Boulevard to Pima Street while detectives investigate. Driver are advised to avoid the area.
No other information was released at this time.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 6, 2019
North & southbound Wilmot Rd is shut down from Speedway to Pima while detectives investigate a serious injury collision involving a motorcyclist & passenger vehicle. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/zSbm0Gcuz8