Police are investigating after a serious-collision motorcycle crash shut down part of Wilmont Road on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. 

 Tucson Police Department

A motorcyclist died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a crash on North Wilmot Road earlier in the day. 

The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle near Wilmot and North El Dorado Place, according to Tucson police.

The name of the motorcyclist was not released, but Tucson Police Department spokesman Officer Ray Smith said he was a man in his mid-30s. 

Police say north and southbound Wilmot is closed from Speedway Boulevard to Pima Street while detectives investigate. Driver are advised to avoid the area.

No other information was released at this time.  

