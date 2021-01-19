Tucson police: Motorcyclist dies in north side crash

A man died Sunday night in a crash involving a motorcycle and a jeep on Tucson's north side, police said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers and fire personnel responded to the intersection of North First Avenue and East Altura Street, just north of Grant Road for reports of a serious injury motorcycle crash, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. The motorcyclist, Erik Dominic Guzman, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Daniel Warren Foster, 48, was driving a 2021 Jeep Gladiator eastbound on Altura St. when he and Guzman, who was northbound in a 2017 Yamaha YZFR1 crashed, police said. Foster failed to yield at the stop sign, police said.

A DUI officer determined Warren was impaired when the crash occurred, police said.

Foster was arrested and is facing manslaughter and DUI charges, police said. He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail.

