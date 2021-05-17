Tucson police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with car

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a two vehicle crash on Friday night, police said.

At about 10 p.m., officers were sent to a serious collision involving a motorcycle in the 2900 block of South Kino Parkway. Fire personnel also responded and began rendering aid to the rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified at Mahmoud Soufiani Morabet.

Traffic detectives determined that a silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was making a left turn from southbound Kino Parkway into a business complex in the 2900 block. Morabet was traveling north on Kino when his 2017 Kawasaki ZR900 motorcycle collided with the front passenger's side of the Malibu.

The car's driver remained at the scene and was determined not to be impaired. The failure to yield while making a left turn by the Malibu's driver was a major contributing factor to the collision, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time, police said.

There have been 31 traffic fatalities this year, including six motorcycle riders. That's compared to 28 at this time last year and seven motorcyclists.