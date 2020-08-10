Tucson police: Motorcyclist struck, killed by vehicle traveling nearly 100 mph

A 59-year-old man became Tucson's latest motorcycle fatality when he was hit by a car speeding up to 100 mph on the city's east side Saturday night, the Tucson Police Department said.
TPD is asking anyone with information to reach out after a 2003 Acura TL struck and killed motorcyclist Aaron Knosp on Aug. 8 around 11:20 p.m. on South Kolb Road.
Paramedics were unable to revive Knosp, who was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.
The motorcycle was northbound on Kolb, slowing to turn right onto East 19th Street, when it was struck from behind by the Acura, TPD said, citing witness accounts.
Witnesses told police the car was "traveling at excessive speeds between 80 and 100 mph," at the time of the crash, TPD said.
Traffic detectives were able to interview an occupant of the Acura but did not release that person's identity. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Knosp is the 19th person to die in a motorcycle accident in Tucson so far this year. That's nearly four times the number of motorcycle deaths that occurred by this point last year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.