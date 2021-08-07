 Skip to main content
Tucson Police mourn loss of sergeant
Tucson Police mourn loss of sergeant

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police have confirmed a sergeant passed away early this morning while off duty.

The sergeant spent 16 years serving the Tucson community, according to a statement from the Tucson Police Department. The name of the sergeant has yet to be released.

Investigators are speaking with the family, but there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, police said.

A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s east side Saturday afternoon.

“The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, which we will respect,” Tucson police said. “We extend our hearts and deepest condolences to the sergeant's family and friends.”

